Businesswoman Antonia González Pardo has been elected as the new president of the Association of Construction Entrepreneurs and Related Activities of Cartagena and its Region, replacing Miguel Martínez Bernal, who has held this position for the last four years.

The new president of the Cartagena builders is a partner and proxy of the family business González Soto SA, a company with more than 40 years of experience in the construction sector and with a strong presence in Cartagena and its region.

Graduated in law and with a career of more than thirty years as a manager in the construction sector, González Pardo assumes the leadership of one of the longest-running business associations in Cartagena with “the lack of labor and infrastructure” as main challenges.

In her inauguration speech as president this Tuesday, she stressed that «the Cartagena construction businessmen want the region to become an investment destination. We want to attract industrial and tourist investments”. Thus, she explained that “to achieve this, we need agility, certainty and quality infrastructures.”

Regarding this new stage, González Pardo has highlighted that he starts the project “with the desire to be able to contribute”.

For his part, the president of Frecom, José Hernández, highlighted the impact of the construction sector as a generator of wealth and employment. «Cartagena has been experiencing a sustained increase in the number of social security affiliates in the construction sector for 5 consecutive years. We currently employ 5,795 professionals in the municipality of Cartagena alone. 1,000 more people than 5 years ago.

The mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, who attended the closing of the assembly, committed herself to the construction companies of Cartagena and the region to reduce bureaucracy in the administration to speed up procedures, and promote the development of the new General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU). «The new urban planning cannot be delayed any longer. It has to guarantee the sustainable and orderly growth of our municipality. In addition, it must include the large infrastructures that our municipality has suffered from for many years.