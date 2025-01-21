The president of Pimec, Antoni Cañetewill run for a second term at the head of the Catalan SME employers’ association. In a celebration event for Pimec’s 50th anniversary, Cañete announced his willingness to run in the organization’s internal elections.

In addition, he celebrated the “historic milestone” achieved by Pimec following its inclusion in the Economic and Social Council (CES), a national social dialogue forum.

The ceremony was attended by the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illaas well as six leaders who have held the same position since the restoration of democracy: Jordi PujolJosé Montilla, Artur Mas, Quim Torra, Carles Puigdemont –whose intervention has been carried out in streaming from Waterloo (Belgium)– and Pere Aragonès. Former president Pasqual Maragall has not participated due to his health.

(news in extension)