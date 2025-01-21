Pecos, one of the most iconic duos in Spanish music, attended this Tuesday night at The Anthill for review the most famous moments of his professional career and present his new tour Two voices and one storywhich will begin next March 23 at the Movistar Arena in Madrid.

During the interview with Pablo Motos, Javier and Pedro have told how their beginnings in music were, where their group name comes from and some other stories that happened at their concerts, among them, when Javier almost died electrocuted in one of them.

“If the manager we had at that time doesn’t realize, I’ll give you a kiss from here. You saved my life,” the singer began in his story of what happened. The musician said that it was a day when it had rained and the stage was wet: ““The only thing I could think of was to take the microphone and put my other hand on the light turret.”.

“Thank goodness it was my turn to go in. We were singingtell me about yourself and (the manager) realized that it didn’t fit. He gave me a push and then I took off.“, Javier continued with his story. “I swear I saw myself like in the cartoons, with the skeleton that you can see. I don’t know what the feeling is, but it’s horrible. Your whole life passes through your mind,” he stated forcefully.

For his part, Pedro wanted to comment on how he experienced that moment: Keep the other side in mind. I’m looking (at the audience) and suddenly I hear a scream and a blow and I see him on the ground. When he got up, he went inside and left me alone on the stage. I had to finish it myself. “I started singing all the songs I knew, even if they weren’t ours.”