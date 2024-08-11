The 2025 Formula 1 World Championship will see George Russell at the wheel of the Mercedesbut the name of the British rider’s teammate for next season has not yet been made official. However, recent indications now seem to point to an announcement that is ever closer Andrea Kimi Antonelliwho will make his Formula 1 debut at the age of 18 after the Formula 2 championship he is currently competing in with Prema.

Many, including Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, have compared the qualities of the young Italian talent to those of other great champions of the Circus, starting with Max Verstappen, included as the other great candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton from the next world championship. Statements that can generate a certain level of tension, especially in the case in which expectations are not met.

A scenario that Antonelli partially faced in F2 before his two successes, and that the Bolognese driver is aware he could relive again in F1 with criticism from fans: “I think there is always a certain degree of concern, the I think the prospect of not being able to perform scares everyone. – explained the Mercedes Junior Team driver in a statement reported by Brand – But I want to see it as a great opportunity to learn, grow and also enjoy the moment. I’m not afraid of being judgedI know that Mercedes has a clear opinion on my potential. Already in this Formula 2 season the championship has not started in the best way, but there were no negative thoughts. I’m pretty calmand if the opportunity were to present itself to me, I would take it with enthusiasm and try to make the most of it.”

Opportunity in F1 that Mercedes has already presented to Antonelli with the carrying out of private tests, at the end of which the Italian talent has been increasingly linked to Mercedes for 2025. An option that for the driver, still today, remains a dream: “There’s been a bit of pressure on me lately with all the rumors about next year.but I’ve always tried to enjoy it all and I’m enjoying the opportunities I have – he added – during the pre-season tests in Bahrain I was given the test dates, and at that moment I said to myself: ‘Well, you’re going to drive a Formula 1 car’. It was a very, very special moment, because there was one day and one track, black on white. I know that the margin for error is very small, but the more confidence I get with the car, the more comfortable I feel. I still see it as a dream. Yes, it crossed my mind, but it’s a passing thought. In all honesty I can say that for me today it’s still a dream, we’ll see if it will become reality“.