In order for the final result to satisfy every type of user, it is necessary that there are many options and that they are of quality . BioWare assures that this will be the case and that the creation menu will be inclusive.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will allow you to create your own character as always. We will be able to choose various elements, from race to gender and obviously customize as we prefer the look. After all, as a role-playing game, it is essential that the player has the opportunity to create a character that represents him.

BioWare’s explanation of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s character creation system

In an interview with Edge Magazine, the Game Director Corianne Busche admitted that Dragon Age’s character creation menu “has traditionally under-rendered certain skin tones.” But with The Veilguard, Bioware is aiming to address that, with a system that will feature multiple skin tones and inclusive customization. We haven’t seen the full power of The Veilguard’s character creator yet, but we’re hoping it delivers on its promises.

Overall, BioWare’s goal is to allow the player to be whoever he wantsnot only in terms of appearance but also in the interpretation of the character, in the choice of his class, his fighting style and in the interactions with other characters.

For years, players have had to settle for mod created by fans that addressed the issues of darker-skinned characters, as the base game models were not realistic. Dragon Age: Inquisition offered relatively more options than its predecessors, but darker skin tones were still of lower quality than white ones. Many hair types were also often missing from Dragon Age’s creation menus, as in many games; however, in recent years, development teams have been expanding the creation options.

Finally, let’s remember that Dragon Age: The Veilguard does not allow you to control the protagonist’s allies for two sensible reasons.