Antonela Roccuzzo, nothing to kiss a friend of Messi: video of his ‘lapse’ in Miami

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami remain in their idyll. The Argentine player and the until now discreet North American team added this week the classification to a new final, that of the US Open Cup, after defeating Cincinnati.

And this Saturday, hours before Messi makes his debut in the MLS (the national league), the trend in social networks is starring Antonella Roccuzzo.

Everything, due to a slip of his that was revealed in the last hours: he almost kissed Jordi Alba, Messi’s partner, thinking he was her husband.

Antonela almost kisses another man who is not Messi

Antonela at the Inter Miami match

Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties (3-3 in 120 minutes) on Wednesday and qualified for the final of the US Open Cup, the second that the Argentine will play in the United States.

Inter will host the final of the US Open Cup, the oldest tournament in the United States and equivalent to the Spanish Copa del Rey or the English FA Cup, on September 27 against the Houston Dynamo, who defeated the other semifinal against Real Salt Lake 3-1 in overtime.

And in full celebration of the game against Cincinnati, Antonela Roccuzzo had a curious lapse, because she almost kissed Jordi Alba, Messi’s great friend, thinking he was her husband.



Video today is a trend in networks.

