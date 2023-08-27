The Ukrainian counter-offensive is in full swing towards the south and Crimea, while the Russians continue to press in eastern Ukraine, on Lyman and Kupyansk. And with this photograph in the background, it is revealed that 11 days ago a top secret meeting between the Ukrainian chief of staff, Valery Zaluzhny, and some NATO military leaders in an also secret location on the Ukrainian-Polish border: a «advice of war» – as defined by the Guardian – to re-discuss and adjust the military strategy and tactics of Kiev.

A outburst such as few are seen within the walls of the Kremlin, with Vladimir Putin shouting all his anger for three hours at the “betrayal” suffered. These would have been the tones of the last meeting between the president and Yevgeny Prigozhin on June 29, less than a week after the attempted mutiny of Wagner. This is what one of the members of the private military company recalls. But then Putin let them go and at that point, comments the same source, Prigozhin was convinced he got away with it. «Zhenya – says the source, quoted by the independent site Meduza, using the nickname of Prigozhin – believed that Putin had let off steam. “He didn’t kill us right away, so he won’t kill us”, he thought. He thought he was indestructible, he convinced himself that he was immortal”. Perhaps this too can explain the fact, incredible for everyone, that the head of Wagner and his most important collaborators , including the military commander Sergei Utkin, were all traveling together on the same plane which crashed on Wednesday while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, in defiance of the most elementary preventive measures.

What happened yesterday