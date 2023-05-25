Antimafia, Colosimo: “That shot? It must have been ten years”

Clear Colosimofreshly chosen as president from the anti-mafia commissionended up in the crosshairs of the opposition and the families of the victims of Cosa nostra per una photo which portrays her with the former Nar and convicted of the Bologna massacre, Luigi Ciavardini. The Fdi deputy tries to explain the reason for that shot. “Yes, it is one uninstitutional photo. But Ciavardini – explains Colosimo to La Stampa – not a friend. I didn’t expect the protests of the associations of the victims’ families, for whom I have a lot of respect. This hurts me. I would like to meet them soon. There storytelling what has been done is surreal. I was born in 1986 and I’m passing for the person I’m not. I met Ciavardini in the context of initiatives with the association run by his wife in which he was obviously also involved. He was mine first mandate as Regional Councilor of Lazio, 2010-2013. I have no problem declaring it.”

The shot seems to show some confidence between the two, since they hold hands. “I stayed surprise Me too. And I understand – Colosimo continues to La Stampa – that can give this impression. Effectively it is not an institutional pose. I really don’t remember exactly on which occasion it was taken, about ten years have passed. I don’t have that photo, maybe they took it after a fashion show by an association that makes clothes sewn by inmates. In any case, I’m sure it was a public occasion”. Then denies having deleted from Facebook some posts which concerned precisely those meetings: “I don’t think I have deleted posts. However i have nothing to hide“.

