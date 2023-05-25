The mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has renounced for the fourth consecutive time to attend the hearing of the appeal process which sees him accused of the mafia massacres of 1992. This was announced at the beginning of the hearing before the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Caltanissetta by the clerk of the L’Aquila prison. “The defendant Matteo Messina Denaro is absent for resignation,” he said as the video camera framed the empty chair.

The mafia boss is officially defended by the lawyer Adriana Vella of the Caltanissetta bar, who will start the discussion today. The lawyer was appointed in the last hearing by the President of the Court, Maria Carmela Giannazzo, after the other legal officer, the lawyer Calogero Montante had presented a certificate of illness. And the previous time another lawyer had renounced, the niece, Lorenza Guttaduaro. In the first instance, when he was still a fugitive, Messina Denaro was sentenced to life imprisonment. Even today, the video link from the L’Aquila prison where he is a 41 bis prisoner was prepared for him, but the boss gave up.