The British newspaper ‘The Sun’ revealed some recordings in which you can see Kurt ZumaFrench defender wet hamkicking his cat as if he were a goalkeeper taking a goal kick and, after chasing him, hits him.

It is also seen in the video that, before dealing the final blow, the one holding the animal is a younger.

England football club condemned the acts of animal abuse made by the player and, in addition to ensuring that they will deal with the issue internally, he clarified that they will not tolerate cruelty to animals in any way.

For his part, the 27-year-old French player issued a release apologizing for his actions.

“I want to apologize for my actions. There are no excuses for my behavior, which I sincerely regret. I also want to ask you sorry everyone who has seen the video. The cats are fine, safe and sound. Everyone in the family loves them. This behavior was an isolated incident and will not happen again,” Zouma said.

The video that caused controversy was recorded by the soccer player’s brother and shared on the Snapchat social network with the title “sa commence”, which translates “it is beginning”.

Apparently, the man kicked and hit the animal in his house, with the laughter and encouragement of his brother Yoan, after the cat broke a vase and for that he wanted to punish him.

A video obtained by The Sun allegedly shows footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting his cat. It’s absolutely disgusting and disturbing footage. I hope he is prosecuted for animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/3K7xMeHh5j — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) February 7, 2022

Organizations and people who defend animals have condemned this act of mistreatment of the soccer player and ask for a sanction exemplary by the authorities, also pointing out that being a footballer is a reference for children.

Another measure that the club took against the player was to leave him for outside the call for the match that West Ham is going to play against Watford for the twenty-fourth day of the Premier.