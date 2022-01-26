The Dutch Railways are considering cutting the train schedule now that more and more staff are at home due to the rapidly rising numbers of corona infections. City transporters are also forced to use fewer metros, buses and trams. Trade unions FNV Spoor and VVMC are now concerned about the high workload for non-ill staff.
