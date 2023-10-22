CDU leader Friedrich Merz demands that people in Germany should only be naturalized in the future if they recognize Israel’s right to exist. “The rapid naturalization must be stopped,” said the opposition leader on ZDF on Sunday. Unlike the traffic light government, the Union wants first integration, then naturalization.

The prerequisites must include a firm agreement with those to be naturalized to commit to Israel’s security, which is ultimately Germany’s reason of state. “Anyone who doesn’t sign this has no place in Germany,” added Merz.

On Saturday, the CDU leader suggested at the Junge Union’s Germany Day that only Muslim associations could be partners in the Islam conference if they recognized Israel’s right to exist.

The fact that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has now announced in “Spiegel” that he wants to carry out deportations of people without the right to stay “on a large scale” appears to be the turnaround in asylum policy demanded by the opposition, said Merz. He spoke on ZDF of “too high immigration overall” in recent years. Merz also defended the controversial politician Thilo Sarrazin, who was expelled from the SPD and who had warned against the immigration of too many Muslims. The SPD should have listened to him better than expelling him.

The CDU leadership itself had failed in its attempt to expel the former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen, from the party, whom the CDU leadership had accused of using language from the right-wing extremist milieu.