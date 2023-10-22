US GPEven after winning his third world title, Max Verstappen remains hungry for more. The Dutchman is keen to book the fiftieth GP victory of his Formula 1 career in the United States, but starting from P6 that will not be an easy task. Will Verstappen complete the (small) catch-up race? From 9 p.m. you won’t miss a moment here!
Noud Bemelen
Latest update:
21:31
