Juarez City.- Municipal Public Security elements and the Road Safety Coordination carried out an operation tonight in the Plaza Las Torres parking lot against drivers who perform maneuvers that put customers of the shopping center at risk.

Following several complaints from customers of the plaza located on De las Torres Avenue and Ramón Rayón Street, in which they indicated that drivers who gather at the place perform stunts on motorcycles and “donuts” in sports cars and run the risk of crashing or running over someone and on Margarito Herrera Street they play drag racing.

Around fifty units from both corporations went to the establishment to restore order, they positioned themselves at the entrances and exits of the parking lot and began to inspect the vehicles.

The officers will apply the respective fines for the traffic violations they committed and, if necessary, cars will be seized for the accumulation of these violations.