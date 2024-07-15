Advances through Artificial Intelligence are not a secret for many companies, as more and more brands are joining in using this technology. One of them is WhatsApp, who at the beginning of 2024, began selectively launching its own AI-powered apps. “Meta AI”.

Meta AI, is a system developed with Meta Llama 3, It is one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence assistants, which is starting to go global with more features.

At the moment, Meta AI can be used in various Meta applications including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Its integration allows users to perform tasks, learn, create and interact in a more efficient way.

Among the most notable features of Goal AAnd you have the ability to recommend restaurants, tourist sites and outdoor recreational activities, all without having to switch applications.

In addition, one of the most recent innovations is the creating custom stickers through artificial intelligence, which adds a creative and unique touch to conversations.

While Meta AI is currently available in English and in countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, Meta is currently testing to expand its availability to more regions and in additional languages.