Friday, September 29, 2023, 18:52



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) aims to prevent road accidents with its new measures. One of the methods used to reduce excess speed on the road is the introduction of radars. This type of system arrived years ago in the form of fixed radars, then mobile ones arrived, but in recent times new methods have increased to detect drivers who speed.

The DGT seeks to put an end to a widespread practice among drivers, those who brake in the presence of a radar, and accelerate again once they have crossed the section. Among the new measures, the DGT seeks to control that drivers do not exceed the permitted speed once they have passed the radar. For this reason, now the design of current fixed radars is much more modern to be able to detect and avoid this trick of drivers.

Currently, these radars are capable of capturing the speed of vehicles at a considerable distance and, in many cases, can measure the speed of several vehicles at the same time. Many fixed radars are also connected to surveillance cameras that can capture images or videos of cars traveling above the permitted speed limit. Therefore, if you brake before the radar, the camera will have captured your speed before you do so.

Anti-braking radars



As many drivers returned to normal speed once they had passed the surveillance section, the DGT has established the so-called double, cascade or anti-braking radars. The method is very simple, it consists of placing a mobile radar after a fixed one. A driver who slows down when passing a fixed speed camera and then speeds up again will be caught and fined. In short, these radars are installed meters before a fixed radar to check if the vehicle drastically reduces speed.

These radars act after the driver reduces speed. There are other forms of prior surveillance to avoid this sudden braking that can be dangerous for drivers. These are additional checkpoints before the radars, which makes it easier to detect drivers who try to deceive these devices. With this method it is more difficult to reduce speed just before passing the radar.

Related News



According to the Highway Code, in Article 53 of the General Traffic Regulations there is a section entitled ‘Reduction of speed and distance between vehicles’, which states that: “except in case of imminent danger, every driver, to considerably reduce the speed of your vehicle, you must ensure that you can do so without risk to other drivers.