The anticipated astronomical phenomenon known as the “Great Eclipse of America“will happen on April 8, 2024 and will be seen from our planet, a date on which a total solar eclipse will appear in the north of the American continent. Mazatlán, Sinaloa, will be one of the privileged places to witness this event in its fullness, since the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced its participation in the documentation and monitoring of this spectacular event.

The Mazatlecos have shown enthusiasm for this news, and have confirmed the presence of prominent scientists in the port of Mazatlán during the eclipse. Among them are Kristina Gibbs and Gregory Schmidt, members of the Solar System Virtual Research Institute (SSERVI NASA), who will be in charge of organizing public scientific dissemination and observation events.

The documentation of the total solar eclipse from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, by NASAwill also have the contribution of Brian Day, SSERVI scientist, and Mario Arreola Santander, representative of the Mexican Space Agency.

In addition, NASA plans to transmit this natural phenomenon worldwide in real time through their official platforms. However, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, public events will be held in which telescopes will be installed in various locations throughout the city to allow direct observation of the eclipse.

Mazatlán is the perfect place to see the eclipse, according to UNAM

UNAM points out that Mazatlán will be the best place to see the 2024 total solar eclipse in Mexico. Photo: Karen Magallanes.

Based on astronomical estimates supported by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), it has been determined that the port of Mazatlán, located in the state of Sinaloa, and its surroundings, offer the ideal conditions to fully enjoy this phenomenon.

How to see the most anticipated eclipse of 2024?

Take note if you are a fan of astronomical events. To witness the total solar eclipse live, it is necessary to be within the strip that extends in the shape of an arc from some areas of Mexico, such as Mazatlán and Durango, to areas of Texas and Maine, in the United States.

It is relevant to note that The total duration of the phenomenon will be approximately two and a half hours, but will only be visible for a few minutes to those located in the direct observation region. For those not in these privileged areas, NASA has announced its intention to broadcast the event live through its online platforms.

Where is the port of Mazatlán located?

Mazatlán, located in the state of Sinaloa, is located on the Mexican Pacific coast, in a privileged geographical position. This picturesque port is located in the northwest of Mexico, and It extends along approximately 21 kilometers of coastline bathed by the waters of the Pacific Ocean.. Its geographical coordinates are 23°14′ north latitude and 106°25′ west longitude, which gives it a tropical climate that makes it a very attractive tourist destination.

Mazatlán is known for several reasons. First of all, its natural beauty is remarkable, with golden sand beaches and crystal clear waters that attract tourists from all over the world. In addition, the port has an impressive boardwalk, one of the longest in Latin America, which runs along the coast and offers spectacular panoramic views.

Mazatlán is also famous for its rich culture and traditions, such as the Mazatlán Carnival, one of the largest and liveliest in Mexico. In addition, its fishing industry is essential for the region, which has earned it the title of “The Pearl of the Pacific” and has made it an important economic and tourist center on the western coast of Mexico.

What to do in Mazatlán if you travel to see the eclipse that NASA will document?

If you travel to Mazatlán to witness the total solar eclipse that will be documented by NASA, Not only will you have the opportunity to witness this unique astronomical spectacle, but you will also be able to enjoy the numerous activities and places that this beautiful coastal city has to offer.

From exploring its historic center to relaxing on its golden beaches, Mazatlán combines the excitement of the astronomical event with a rich offering of entertainment, culture and gastronomy to enrich your experience in this charming region of Mexico.

Malecón: Walk the iconic Mazatlán boardwalk, one of the longest in the world, and enjoy panoramic views of the ocean, sculptures, restaurants, bars and shops.

Beaches: Enjoy the sun and the sea on the beautiful beaches of Mazatlán, such as Playa Olas Altas, Playa Norte and Playa Cerritos, where you can practice water sports or simply relax.

Historic Center: Explore the charming historic center of Mazatlán, known as “El Centro.” Discover its colonial architecture, visit the cathedral and stroll through the cobblestone squares.

Mazatlán Aquarium: Visit the Mazatlán Aquarium, one of the largest aquariums in Latin America, where you can see an impressive variety of marine life and dolphin shows.

Isla de la Piedra: Take an excursion to Isla de la Piedra, located off the coast of Mazatlán, to enjoy pristine beaches and activities such as snorkeling and kayaking.

Tram Tour: Board a tourist tram to learn about the history and emblematic places of Mazatlán with local guides who will tell you interesting anecdotes.

Sport Fishing: If you love fishing, Mazatlán is famous for its sport fishing. You can rent a boat and go on an adventure in search of trophy fish.

Hiking at El Faro: Hike to the Mazatlán Lighthouse, the tallest natural lighthouse in the world, for stunning panoramic views of the city and ocean.

Food: Try delicious Mexican food and fresh seafood at local restaurants and street food stalls. Don’t miss dishes like ceviche and aguachiles.

Craft Breweries: Mazatlán has craft breweries where you can taste unique local beers. Go on a beer tasting to learn about the city’s beer scene.

Mazatlán Carnival: If you visit in February, don’t miss the famous Mazatlán Carnival, one of the largest and most colorful events in Mexico, with parades and festivities.

Shopping: Explore local markets and craft stores for authentic souvenirs such as silver jewelry, hats, and art objects.

Cerro del Crestón: Take a hike to Cerro del Crestón to enjoy stunning panoramic views and explore its ecological reserve.

Museums: Visit museums such as the Museum of Art, the Museum of Shells and Snails, and the Museum of Music to learn about the culture and history of the region.

Shows and Entertainment: Enjoy live shows, such as mariachi music and folk dances, at various locations around the city.

Mazatlán offers a great variety of activities for all tastes, from beach relaxation to exciting adventures and cultural exploration. Enjoy your visit, your trip and the total solar eclipse that NASA will document through its official channels.