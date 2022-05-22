The two-time Oscar winner for best actor for “The silence of the lambs” and “The father”, Anthony Hopkinswill be in charge of giving life to the father of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freudon the eve of World War II as he nears the end of his life and invites writer CS Lewis to debate the existence of God.

The script is being written by Mark St Germain and is an adaptation of his play of the same name. Directed by Matthew Brown, the production will be in charge of Alan Greisman, Rick Nicita and Meg Thomson.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp revived Jack Sparrow: actor thanked fan compliment with captain’s voice

Anthony Hopkins as Anthony in “The Father.” Photo: Film4 productions

What will we see in “Freud’s last session”?

“Freud’s last session” focuses on the Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, who invites a young CS Lewis, the British writer known as the author of the book series “The Chronicles of Narnia”, to his home in the English capital.

Set on the eve before the start of World War II, the story sees the two men confront their ideas on various topics such as love, sexuality, and the existence of God.

Also, it will be possible to see Freud’s unique relationship with his daughter Anna Freud, who will follow in his footsteps and will also become a psychoanalyst. will be seen too Lewis’s unorthodox romance with his best friend’s mother.

Eleazar Ortiz and Helio Pedregal as CS Lewis and Freud, respectively, in the play “Freud’s last session”. Photo: Mark St. Germain

When will “Freud’s last session” be released?

Since it has just been confirmed that Anthony Hopkins will be the lead, the premiere date is not yet scheduled. However, it was announced that it will start shooting in the last quarter of 2022 in London.