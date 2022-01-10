Melissa Paredes He appeared again in front of cameras to talk about the media dispute he had with Rodrigo Cuba for his ampay with the dancer Anthony Aranda and the moments he lived after the dissemination of the images.

The actress starred in an extensive interview with the Women in command program and gave her version of events, confirming that she currently maintains a relationship with the former member of the dance cast of El gran show. The professional did not hesitate to express his support on social networks.

Anthony Aranda shows his support for Melissa Paredes

While the expected conversation between Melissa Paredes and Thais Casalino was broadcast, the dancer spread a message with which he supported the appearance of his new partner.

Anthony Aranda dedicated a few lines to the former driver and highlighted her strength to appear again on television to respond to criticism.

“You are a wonderful woman and I am happy to share all this with you. You always proved to be a fighter and a great woman. Let’s keep smiling together ”, It reads in its account of Instagram.

Melissa Paredes claims she didn’t quit America today

Melissa Paredes also referred to her untimely departure from America today after starring in the ampay with Anthony Aranda a few months ago. The artist denied what was said by Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza previously and affirmed that it was not she who decided to leave the space.