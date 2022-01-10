(Reuters) – The national president of Solidarity, deputy Paulinho da Força (SP), on Monday formalized the invitation for former toucan Geraldo Alckmin to join the party, amid expectations that the former governor of São Paulo will compose as vice president. a ticket with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the October presidential election.

In a note released by Solidarity, Paulinho said he believed that “a Lula-Alckmin ticket wins in the first round”.

Alckmin announced his disaffiliation from the PSDB on December 15, reinforcing rumors about a possible ticket with PT, who is currently handily leading the polls.

The initial expectation was that a Lula-Alckmin ticket would have the former toucan as a member of the PSB, but regional definitions for the 2022 disputes have made negotiations between PT and PSB difficult.

The note released by Solidariedade does not provide a response from the former governor, but in it Alckmin says that “our biggest challenge is to get the country out of this situation and think about more jobs and income for Brazilians.”

In an exclusive interview with Reuters in December, after Alckmin left the PSDB, Lula said that the eventual composition with the former toucan does not depend only on them.

“I take this issue of Alckmin very seriously, I just can’t say if he will be or not, because it’s not just my issue, it’s not just his issue,” Lula said.

“It’s not me who’s going to discuss the vice, it’s the PT. And Alckmin knows that, and he’s also very cautious. He is leaving a party now, he wants to talk to other political parties to make a decision. I don’t know which party he goes to.”

The composition with Alckmin, who was a candidate for president twice for the PSDB, in one of them defeated by Lula himself, would be seen as a signal by the PT of a ticket more to the center in the October dispute.

The Solidarity note also states that the conversation with the former governor “should be resumed in the coming days”.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, in Brasília)

