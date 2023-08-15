We start again, after 76 days of very long (and impatient) waiting. Serie A warms up its engines and is just waiting for the green light, which will start on Saturday 19 August at 18.30 with Empoli-Hellas Verona and Frosinone-Naples. There are still a few days left for coaches and transfer market players to perfect their athletic preparation and complete the squads, then it will (finally) get serious. All that remains is to take a look at the odds: the bookmakers’ favorite to win Serie A 2023/24 is Simone Inzaghi’s Inter.

SERIE A PRE-POST ODDS: INTER FAVORITES — Despite the numerous departures (Onana, Lukaku, Dzeko, Skriniar and Brozovic), the Nerazzurri are starting under the forecast, at least according to the operators present on the main betting sites: the Nerazzurri’s odds fluctuate between 2.75 on Bet365 and 3.00 on Gazzabet, Novibet and Betway. In fact, Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 appears granatic, even more so after the additions of the various Frattesi, Cuadrado, Thuram and, in the last few hours, Arnautovic and Carlos Augusto. See also The conditions that Culebro places on Soteldo for him to return to Tigres

NAPLES AND JUVE CHASE: SERIE A ODDS — In the second row we find, paired, Napoli and Juventus. The Italian champions pay for the doubts related to the farewells of Spalletti, Giuntoli and Kim: 4.50 the proposal from Gazzabet, Better, Sisal and Snai, but it should be remembered that not even a year ago the Azzurri started as favourites. Similar share for Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus, who hopes to find Pogba and focuses on the relaunch of Chiesa and Vlahovic waiting for some other reinforcement who, together with Weah, can refresh the roaster.

UNKNOWN NEW MILAN — The biggest question mark instead concerns Milan which, having said goodbye to Maldini and Massara, has become the protagonist of a series of blows on the market that convince the operators only up to a certain point. Bet365 quotes the winning Rossoneri at 6.00, while it drops to 4.50 on Gazzabet, Betway and Novibet: there is a lot of uncertainty about the real value of Pioli’s team. See also The truck driver who killed Davide Rebellin will be extradited to Italy

ALL OTHERS — It goes up (and a lot) for all the other teams. The double blow Paredes-Renato Sanches only partially mends the gap of Mou’s Roma, on the blackboard at 10.00 with Novibet, Betway and Netbet, while the exploit of Sarri’s Lazio is worth 15 times the stake with Snai and Bet365, 16.00 with Sisal . In closing the Atalanta suggestion: the Nerazzurri champions of Italy pay 35.00 with Gazzabet and 33.00 with Snai and Sisal.

