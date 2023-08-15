VIt is obvious that olkswagen needs a fitting successor to its successful T 6.1 bus. The more reservedly designed T 7 may be a nice addition, pointing the ID Buzz into the electric future, but both join the ranks of those worryingly numerous decisions of the last few years in the VW group that have just missed customer taste. A report from the reputable trade journal “Edison” now flows into the situation, saying that VW is stopping the planned California camper of the ID Buzz.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

This went hand in hand with a growing realization that the politically enforced ban on combustion engines had not been thought through to the end given the available and foreseeable technology. A Buzz California breaks the 3-ton mark with a battery and camping equipment, which is no longer compatible with the current driver’s license and limits the range below the level of acceptance, according to the report. Unfortunately wrong, says a spokesman for Volkswagen at the request of the FAZ, the development of the Buzz goes on. It’s just that the T 7 California will be brought first, because diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-wheel drive fit into it at short notice. The driver’s license argument will also be solved as soon as the new EU directive allows 4.25 tons. The California buzz is to be expected for 2025, but because of the desired zero emissions it is also necessary to ban gas for stoves and heating and plan for air conditioning and induction instead.

What customers think of all this can be seen in the order book, production of the everyday version of the Caravelle is sold out. The T 6.1 will no longer be eligible for registration from July 2024, primarily due to the introduction of the UN-ECE standard for pedestrian protection. VW would have to redesign the front end, too expensive. There are also new regulations for assistance and warning systems, and the Euro 7 emissions standard is looming. So he gets hired.

What will become of the ID buzz? Complaints can be heard from the trade that it hardly offers the benefits of a VW Caddy, but costs twice as much. Viewed soberly, that’s probably true, but the question remains: What is the price of emotion? It’s not as if a California 6.1 that can still be ordered is a bargain. Sensibly and lovingly equipped, it demands 80,000 euros.