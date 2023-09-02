Saturday, September 2, 2023, 09:55



The Association of Naturalists of the Southeast (ANSE), through its Foundation, has acquired a piece of land with two salt mines located next to the eastern sector of the Marchamalo salt flats. It is “an enclave with a very high environmental and cultural value, where we work to recover its biodiversity after three decades of abandonment,” the ecologists said in a note.

The warehouses, which have recently been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest with the category of historical site, total 455 square meters of floor space and are located on a plot of land with a surface area of ​​3,731 square meters, in an area declared developable in the General Municipal Planning Plan. Urban of Cartagena. “It should be left out of the urbanization process, although it is outside the Protected Natural Area,” requested ANSE.

Part of the ships will be used to set up a center for the interpretation of salt and biodiversity associated with the salt pans, as well as a laboratory for experimental work and scientific dissemination of the cultivation of bivalves from the Mar Menor.

donation request



The cost of the land and the warehouses is 175,000 euros, and the environmental association asked for donations to cover the purchase of one of the most important natural spaces in the Mar Menor environment. “It contributes to resuming a sustainable activity such as salt production and other associated ones, in the only coastal salt flats in the southeast of the Peninsula declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, with the category of Historic Site,” the statement concluded.