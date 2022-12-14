Photograph of Cabo Cope, with the land that has passed into the hands of the Autonomous Community. / V.GARCÍA-ANSE

The WWF organization and the Association of Naturalists of the Sureste (ANSE) have launched a campaign and a collection of signatures to demand that the regional government approve the Plan for the Management of Natural Resources (PORN) and the Management Plan for Calnegre and Corporal Cope.

As explained by both entities, during the signing of the deed of retraction, which took place this Tuesday, the Autonomous Community refused to include in the documents the lack of approval of the PORN and the Management Plan. In the same way, they disgraced the Executive for not setting a date for their approval.

Thus, an act of demonstrations was signed at the request of ANSE, warning of non-compliance with regional and European regulations for the conservation of natural spaces and biodiversity, and of the impossibility of carrying out on the Cabo Cope farms any action that suppose the loss of its natural values ​​and degradation of the landscape.

Both ANSE and WWF have spent years denouncing that the lack of specific protection regulations “has allowed intensive agriculture to degrade areas such as the surroundings of the Cope tower.” It should be noted that the draft of the Natural Resources Management Plan for the Regional Park prepared in 2013-2014, financed with European Union Funds, classified this space as ‘Priority Conservation’.

The environmental organizations recall that they communicated to the Regional Government their initial disposition for the farms to pass into the hands of the Autonomous Community, “provided that the conservation of Cabo Cope and the Regional Park as a whole was guaranteed through approval, before the signing of the retraction , of the Plan for the Management of Natural Resources of the Park and of the LIC Management Plan».

In addition, they insist that “30 years have passed since the Law that protected the area was approved without the PORN being approved, and there is a letter of summons from the European Union for non-compliance with the Habitat Directive.”

Likewise, they regretted the absence of commitment from the Executive to date to protect the Regional Park of Calnegre and Cabo Cope. In addition, they criticized that the Community has refused to collaborate with ANSE and WWF for the future celebration of these spaces that are now autonomous property. Faced with this situation, they accused the regional government of being one of the least interested “in compliance with the rules that protect nature and the environment, and least believe in public participation.”

Faced with this situation, ANSE and WWF have started a collection of signatures to urge the Government of the Community to approve the PORN and the Management Plan and avoid future sanctions by the European Union that would result in the loss of funds to protect the spaces regional natural.