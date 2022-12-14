Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 14 December 2022 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 14 December 2022 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. A year has passed since the disappearance of Liliana Resinovich, but there are still many doubts about her death. Brother Sergio will be a guest in the studio on Who has seen it? this evening. During the episode unpublished images and documents. And then the yellow of Gaia, the twenty-year-old who disappeared on the ship during the Genoa-Palermo route. What happened that night while sailing? There will be unpublished testimonies on the girl’s sweatshirt found on the deck of the boat. Live on the Rai 3 broadcast, Gaia’s mother said that her daughter had no reason to take her life. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Contacts

We have seen tonight’s previews and stories, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who has seen it? live tv and live stream? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is broadcast today – Wednesday 14 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.