T-shirts with his face, hymns, flowers… Kenya paid a final tribute during a state funeral to his marathon shooting star Kelvin Kiptum world record holder died in a car accident, but the continent once again suffers another unfortunate loss.

The president of Kenya William Ruto and the president of the International Federation of

Athletics (World Athletics) Sebastian Coe They traveled for the occasion to Chepkorio, in the valley of rift (west), where Kelvin Kiptum was born, raised and died.

(Surprise in Formula 1: they filter possible replacement of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes)(Referee Andrés Rojas breaks the silence: reveals why he validated Junior's controversial goal)

Regrettable

The athlete's body was buried surrounded by a crowd. Colorful flowers were placed on his grave. Hours before, a ceremony was held in the presence of numerous leaders and athletes. Ruto stood near the open coffin, in front of which a bouquet of flowers was placed.

The world has not recovered from this sad event, when it realizes another death of a champion, once he crossed the sentencing line.

Is about Charles Kipsang Kipkorir, who fainted when crossing the finish line of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hopea test that he led for much of the route.

The 32-year-old athlete collapsed when he crossed the finish line at the Molyko stadium, while those attending the event looked on.

.

“We cannot yet say exactly what happened. We may think it was a heart attack,” said the governor of the southwestern region of Cameroon.

The first information warns that Kipkorir was leading the race, but suffered a problem for which he had to stop. Once he felt better he resumed walking, but he reached the final goal in square 16, and that was when he fell to the ground.

Kenyan athletics is once again in mourning over the death of another athlete. Charles Kipsang Kipkorir, has died while competing in the XXIX Mount Cameroon Race of Hope.

After crossing the finish line, the 32-year-old Kenyan athlete collapsed and fell to the ground. The doctors couldn't do anything. pic.twitter.com/dDqHfrCCQI — AthleticsTracks (@AthleticsTracks) February 25, 2024

“The medical team present treated him quickly but they could not do anything to revive him. We will have to wait to find out the reason that caused the death of the marathon runner, although some media suggest that it could be related to some sudden cardiac problem such as a heart attack,” reported Mundo Deportivo from Spain.

Sports