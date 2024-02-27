MCU Krasnodar: residents reported an explosion in the city, but no emergency was recorded

Residents of Krasnodar spoke about the sound of an explosion in the city. This was reported by the municipal center (MCC) of the city in Kuban in Telegram-channel.

“We see reports from residents about cotton that was heard in different areas of Krasnodar. The city’s Unified Duty Dispatch Service received no reports of destruction or emergency incidents,” the authorities noted.

They added that no extraneous aircraft were recorded in the sky, and there were no flashes in the city. The municipal center of Krasnodar urged residents to trust only official information.

On February 26, the head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, warned residents about loud sounds in the city. At that time, anti-submarine and anti-sabotage exercises were taking place there, during which shooting was heard.