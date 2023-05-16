Tuesday, May 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Another prisoner died in custody for a PDVSA plot: Juan Almeida, operator of El Aissami

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in World
0
Another prisoner died in custody for a PDVSA plot: Juan Almeida, operator of El Aissami


close

Juan Almeida

Juan Almeida

Juan Almeida

Almeida was known as an alleged computer hacker for Tareck El Aissami.

The Chavista hacker, Juan Almeida, arrested a few weeks ago for allegedly being involved in the corruption and embezzlement plot against Petróleos de Venezuela, died this Monday according to the Venezuelan authorities.

(Also read: Venezuela and Colombia announce increased military presence on the border)

Almeida, was known by the alias “N33” and was under residence. Early Tuesday morning, the Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, confirmed that Almeida had “a terminal illness diagnosed as cirrhosis of the liver.”

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#prisoner #died #custody #PDVSA #plot #Juan #Almeida #operator #Aissami

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
An African peace plan to end the Ukraine war… and “flexibility” from Putin and Zelensky

An African peace plan to end the Ukraine war... and "flexibility" from Putin and Zelensky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result