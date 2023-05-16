Another prisoner died in custody for a PDVSA plot: Juan Almeida, operator of El Aissami

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Almeida
Juan Almeida
Almeida was known as an alleged computer hacker for Tareck El Aissami.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Chavista hacker, Juan Almeida, arrested a few weeks ago for allegedly being involved in the corruption and embezzlement plot against Petróleos de Venezuela, died this Monday according to the Venezuelan authorities.
(Also read: Venezuela and Colombia announce increased military presence on the border)
Almeida, was known by the alias “N33” and was under residence. Early Tuesday morning, the Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, confirmed that Almeida had “a terminal illness diagnosed as cirrhosis of the liver.”
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#prisoner #died #custody #PDVSA #plot #Juan #Almeida #operator #Aissami
Leave a Reply