South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to receive a delegation of African leaders to discuss a proposed peace plan to resolve the conflict.

He added during a brief press briefing with the Prime Minister of Singapore: “My discussions with the two leaders showed their willingness to receive African leaders and have a discussion on ways to end this conflict.”

“The chances of success of this will depend on the discussions that will take place,” Ramaphosa said, adding that “predicting the outcome is difficult.”

He explained that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was briefed on the initiative, which “is supported by a number of African presidents, including the presidents of Senegal, Uganda and Egypt.”