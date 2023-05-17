Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola revealed “the true salary” of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who allegedly earn more than 405 thousand pesos per montha figure much higher than what the leader of the 4T affirms.

According to an investigation of Latinus that Loret de Mola announced in his program this May 16, AMLO earns 405,156 pesos a month and not 150,000 pesos, as he has stated so many times when criticizing the high salaries of officials such as INE advisers and Supreme Court ministers. Court.

“405 thousand 156 pesos, that is what the president of Mexico really earns every month. 405 thousand 156 pesos, that is his true monthly payment, not the 150,000 pesos that López Obrador says“, highlighted the journalist in his program ‘Loret en Latinus’.

To discover the alleged “true salary” of AMLO, Latinus resorted to transparency requests, reports of the Federation Expenditure Budget, Inegi data, market prices and information crosses, in addition to calculating the proportional in the National Palace expenses.

Loret explained that they made a “very conservative” calculation by adding the official salary of the President of Mexico to all the things that “Mexicans pay him,” such as payments for house rent, meals, electricity, telephone, water, drivers, gasoline and domestic service, among others.

“The president receives all this for free because it is paid for with the money of the peopleso it is considered part of their perceptions,” said the communicator.

As an example, he mentioned that a property in the historic center of Mexico City, like the one AMLO inhabits, rents around 90,000 pesos a month, not including services, while the National Palace allegedly spends about 250,000 pesos on electric bills per month. month, which calculated to the proportion of the president’s department is reduced to 1,875 pesos per month.

While the National Palace would pay about 1,305 pesos for water per month only in the area inhabited by the leader of the 4T, in addition to 17,000 pesos per month only in dry cleaning, according to the contracts consulted by Latinus.

On the other hand, Loret de Mola indicated that a family with López Obrador’s income usually spends around 16,000 pesos a month on food, household products, medicines, doctors and recreation, according to Inegi data.

As if that were not enough, the Presidency allocates some 66,000 pesos a month in fuel for the cars used by the president’s escort, whose insurance is around 19,000 pesos a month.

“Nobody asked him to earn less. Nobody demanded that he lower his salary or drive his own car. But It’s just another one of their fake wars. Another one of your lies“, criticized the journalist when taking up the subject in his column this Wednesday.