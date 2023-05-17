On the occasion of World high blood pressure daywhich is celebrated today May 17, is onlinelast episode of ‘All for one – Sticking is a team game’the football reality show that aims to raise awareness of the importance of correct therapeutic adherence in chronic cardiovascular diseases, promoted by the Servier Group in Italy in collaboration with Conacuore, the Italian heart foundation and the Italian national jazz team, with the extraordinary participation of Carolina Morace. This was announced by the pharmaceutical company, pointing out that the ‘All for one’ campaign had an important diffusion through the press and digital and social channels, reaching over 14 million potential users.

Hypertension – remember the note – it affects over 1 billion people in the world and represents the leading cause of mortality, causing over 11 million deaths each year. In Italy about 33% of men and 31% of women suffer from it, but only one in 3 hypertensive patients follows the therapies adequately, causing a significant increase in the risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke. Regular blood pressure control, associated with a healthy lifestyle, and correct adherence to treatments are therefore fundamental tools for keeping this sneaky cardiovascular risk factor under control.

“We are very happy with the results of ‘All for one’ – comments Emanuela Folco, president of the Italian Heart Foundation – which demonstrate how important it is to continue to raise awareness among patients, public opinion and institutions on the ‘social’ role of primary and secondary prevention for cardiovascular disease, the first cause of death and disability in the world”. Over the 6 episodes, ‘All for one’ told, through the football metaphor, how strategic team play is also for correct therapeutic adherence in chronic cardiometabolic diseases, where the commitment of patients, caregivers, health professionals, pharmaceutical companies and institutions is fundamental for treatments to be successful. Commitment, perseverance, effective communication, trust and support are the themes of the episodes of the reality show, fundamental in sport as well as in the management of chronic diseases.

“In the treatment of hypertension – underlines Giuseppe Marazzi, cardiologist at the Irccs San Raffaele in Rome – therapeutic adherence is fundamental, i.e. following the doctor’s recommendations regarding doses, times and frequency of taking the drug for the entire duration of the In fact, it has been seen that if the therapies are not taken in the correct way, they are ineffective.And just as it happens in a football team, also for a correct adherence to the treatments in cardiovascular diseases, a ‘teamwork’ is needed to win the match, or to effectively control cardiovascular risk factors”.

Hypertension is known as the ‘silent killer’ – continues the note – because, although it often does not show signs or symptoms, it can be the cause of serious cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and heart attack. “The majority of undiagnosed patients are active workers, under 60 and too busy to undergo regular blood pressure checks – says Alessandro Aiello, specialist in cardiology at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome – it is a pathology with an ever-growing trend, which increasingly affects even young adults who therefore must be made aware of the importance of prevention and early diagnosis”.

The World Day against arterial hypertension sees the Servier Group in Italy engaged not only with ‘All for one’, but also alongside the Siia, Italian Society of Arterial Hypertension-Italian League Against Arterial Hypertension, with the national campaign ‘Measure and monitor your blood pressure to live longer’. The initiative intends to promote greater awareness of the risk associated with hypertensive disease, more practice in periodic monitoring of blood pressure values ​​and greater adherence of patients to antihypertensive therapy, as well as the adoption of a correct lifestyle. “Throughout the national territory, in squares, Siia centres, hospitals and universities – explains Claudio Ferri, former Siia president and current president of its scientific committee – stations will be set up where it will be possible to measure blood pressure free of charge and receive a lifestyle assessment, the correctness of which contributes in a fundamental way to maintaining blood pressure within the recommended levels”.

Poor adherence to medical indications against hypertension, in addition to being associated with higher mortality, is also the cause of a increased costs for the national health system: whoever survives an acute cardiovascular event becomes a chronic patient, with significant repercussions on the quality of life and on the economic and social costs for the community.

“Our ‘teamwork – concludes Gilles Renacco, president of the Servier Group in Italy – takes shape by collaborating with the various players in the world of health, in particular we are very proud and grateful to be partners of patient associations and scientific societies in projects that they promote awareness of risk factors and therapeutic adherence in cardiometabolic diseases. Guaranteeing health to the over 1.5 million patients who rely on our therapies in Italy: this is our daily mission”.