Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be released on September 9, 2024. But this video game from Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive has early access by pre-ordering it, or purchasing the Gold or Ultra Edition. This is how its success on PC through Steam comes to light.

All thanks to the fact that this version is available from September 5th and it turns out that it has more than 132 thousand simultaneous players, which are fantastic numbers.

At least as far as the franchise’s video games are concerned. If everything goes the same way Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 It will be his biggest launch and he will leave behind what he achieved in his time. Total War: Warhammer II from Creative Assembly and Sega.

We’re talking about a title that came out in 2017, so it’s quite an achievement that this new offering is on track to surpass it just before its release. It’s very promising.

Fountain: Forever Entertainment.

Obviously, the numbers of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 could be much higher when September 9th arrives when it becomes available to most players. It should be noted that the data revealed so far is only limited to Steam.

The game is also out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but there’s no data available yet on how it’s performing on either platform. So the numbers are actually higher.

The only thing that can be done in this regard is to wait for such information to appear. Something that is helping Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 The critical reception has been very positive. The best version, according to Metacritic, is the PC version, which has an 83/100 with 44 reviews.

There are no player ratings, and that will only happen when it is officially available for sale. It is to be imagined that it will still get a good average.

Fountain: Forever Entertainment.

Apart from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 We also have more information about video games at TierraGamer.