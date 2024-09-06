Shakira re-enters the scene in Spain due to a conflict he has with his ex-partner Gerard Piquethe luxurious mansion they have in Barcelona It remains unsold and would be creating many problems.

The tension continues between the Colombian singer and the former player of Barcelona who, despite their separation two years ago, have different interests in common, such as real estate.

Shakira's trainer reveals what the singer eats for breakfast and lunch

The celebrities own a luxurious property that has its history, since they lived there from 2012 to 2023. It is said that this property has three mansions on the same land. Due to its importance, the Barranquilla native and the former defender Barcelona They reached an agreement to leave it last year.

The residence, which is located in the urbanization Diagonal City of Esplugues de Llobregat, in an exclusive area in Barcelona, ​​it still belongs to the Barranquilla native and the Catalan. The house is valued at 14 million euros, a bit high for the figures that are handled in the area.

The former couple agreed in 2023 to sell the house at the price they had stipulated, because Pique wanted to halve the value of the sale (7 million euros) and Shakira did not agree to this request.

The Colombian has influences that could harm Piqué's business.

“She wants to keep the 14 million. Shakira wants to annoy Piqué and not sell the house,” they said in Espejo Público in Spain.

Because they haven’t sold it, Shakira and Pique They use the mansion on a regular basis, but under certain conditions. The Colombian, who lives in Miami with her children Sasha and Milan, is very strict with the employees of the place and does not want to see anything that is related to Clara Chía.

When the singer from Barranquilla goes to the mansion, Gerard Piqué would not be there, nor would his girlfriend Clara Chía. The aforementioned media explains that Shakira makes the employees throw away the sheets, cushions and everything that the young Spanish woman has touched, the things go in the trash.

Shakira will perform in Texas as part of her Women No Longer Cry tour.

“What she wants is to have no contact with anything that Clara Chía has touched,” Espejo Público said.

