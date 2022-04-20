Robert Eggers, director of the recently acclaimed “The Northman”, believes that the type of cinema he does is the complete opposite of what Marvel usually does with his films. His opinion is added to that of other renowned directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, who criticized the study for its repetitiveness.

In an interview with The Playlist, the director noted that he had not been able to be in charge of the final cut of “The Northman” and that the studio intervened slightly.

“Even though I didn’t get the final cut, we went into this knowing it was a Robert Eggers movie, and that’s all it was going to be,” he stated.

Alexander Skarsgård is the Viking prince Amleth, the protagonist of The Northman. Photo: Focus Features.

“I don’t see how that could be beneficial in a movie where I’m a paid director. Everything I do is the antithesis of making a Marvel movie. ”, he added.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the upcoming Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Photo: Marvel

This statement can be compared to Martin Scorsese’s analogy of the studio, in which he said that Marvel movies were like “an amusement park.”

A distant Marvel cinema

If the American filmmaker has made anything clear, it is that his feature films are extremely far from what a traditional audience would expect.

With films like “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse”, where the oneiric, terror and symbolism come together, his cinema stands out for not wanting to please, but for daring to tell original stories.

“The Northman” was the first time that Eggers has tried to make a film more open to the general public.

However, although “El hombre del norte” has won critical applause, it has been a box office flop, failing to reach the expected numbers.