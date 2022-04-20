Tapachula.- The night of this Tuesday, April 19 the newborn baby was recovered, who was stolen just a few hours before from the surgical area of ​​the hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in New Frontier, Tapachula, Chiapas.

This was confirmed on his verified Twitter account “@zoerobledo”, the Director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo Aburtowho gave credit for the rescue to the joint work of state and federal security institutions.

In the same publication, the government official of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) added that the person responsible for the crime was arrestedalthough he did not provide more details about the integrity of the minor or about the detainee.

Read more: Between tears! Family of baby stolen from IMSS in Chiapas tells their version

“Thanks to the coordination of many state and federal institutions, the newborn has been recovered and the person who took him from the hospital has been arrested,” wrote Robledo Aburto on the blue bird social network.

Until the time of publishing this information, neither the Attorney General’s Office (FGR); Neither the Governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón Cadenas, have used their media to give more information about it.

A bitter afternoon at IMSS

It was around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when it was revealed that a woman of approximately 45 years old was captured by hospital security cameras with a baby in her arms, she was immediately identified as the alleged perpetrator.

In other images, which were not released, the woman was seen getting into a car marked as a taxi, in which she would have escaped from the site to an unknown destination.

State Police agents immediately arrived at the IMSS and closed all the entrances while an investigation was carried out inside, while C5 personnel carried out a search operation.

Read more: Newborn baby stolen from IMSS hospital in Tapachula, Chiapas

What seemed to be a happy day for the birth of the baby ended in tears and despair for the Pérez Gómez family, because according to a great-aunt of the minor, the robbery happened while she left for someone else to come in to relieve her.