Bloomberg: Türkiye has officially submitted its application to join BRICS

Türkiye has officially applied to join the BRICS interstate association. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources.

“The Turkish authorities have officially submitted an application to join the BRICS group of countries (…) The administration of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the geopolitical center of gravity is shifting from developed economies to developing ones,” the agency quotes sources who preferred to remain anonymous as saying.

According to them, such a move by Ankara reflects “its desire to develop ties with all sides of the multipolar world, while continuing to fulfill its obligations as a NATO member state.”

On August 26, the Palestinian Ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, said that the country would submit a request to join BRICS after the summit in Kazan, which will be held from October 22 to 24.