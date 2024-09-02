Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was nicknamed the chairman of a state farm because of the outfit she wore in a video. She posted the corresponding video on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).
The 42-year-old journalist published photos of herself wearing a midi-length black chiffon Prada dress. It is known that the cost of such a product makes up 2800 euros (278 thousand rubles).
The celebrity also wore a black belt around her waist and brown pumps. She completed her look with hair and makeup with bright red lipstick. In addition, Sobchak used a large black bag.
Netizens rated the journalist’s image in the comments under the post. “Chairman of a state farm”, “The image makes you look very old. Plus 10 years. And the character doesn’t match the appearance”, “To the social security office for a pension”, “In this dress, Ksenia looks like a housing office worker”, “The skirt is a very unfortunate length, it doesn’t suit”, “The image is for a 50-55 year old, or even for 60 years old”, they said.
In August, Natasha Koroleva and Tarzan were called clowns online for their outfits at her son’s wedding. For the aforementioned celebration, the 51-year-old pop singer chose a white short dress embroidered with feathers and a massive silver belt.
