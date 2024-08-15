It looks like it’s coming soon Microsoft to Announce PlayStation 5 Port of Another Major Xbox Exclusive . At least that’s what a rumor wants, collected by the usually very reliable Shinobi insider, and reported on X, supported by several other sources. In short, there is nothing officially confirmed, but the possibility of this happening is very real indeed also by virtue of the latest editorial policies of the Redmond company.

Will it be Forza Horizon 5?

According to what has been reported, the game in question will be announced next week, probably during Gamescom 2024.

It must be said that Shinobi was initially very sparing with details on the matter but, when asked on the Resetera forum, he provided a few more details, including the period in which the announcement will be made.

Someone even asked him if there is the possibility of multiple adsto which he replied that he knows nothing about it. All he knows is about the big game mentioned above, which he did not want to name, however.

Following his post, however, insider eXtas1s posted a very explicit GIF that reads, “Feliz Cinco de Mayo.” It wasn’t hard to figure out that he thought the mystery game is Forza Horizon 5.

To corroborate this thesis, another insider, Tom Henderson, arrived, who heard from some of his sources that the announced game will be Forza Horizon 5.

If so, it would be great news for PlayStation gamers, as this is an amazing arcade driving game, superior to any other title of its kind on the market.

At this point it remains to be seen when the announcement will be made. According to some, the right occasion could be Opening Night Live on August 20thbut there is no certainty about it.