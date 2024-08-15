Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date is October 31, 2024 . Remember that it will be available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Tonight at 6:00 PM BioWare and Electronic Arts will officially announce the date of exit of Dragon Age: The Veilguard the new action role-playing game. Too bad that the developer and publisher let an advertisement for the video game slip online, thus revealing everything in advance.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Release Date Leak

The information comes from a short advertising video of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, in which we see a quick mix of combat scenes and narrative cinematics. There is space for Varric, Solas and the new characters of the saga. At the end we see the release date, October 31, along with the indication that it is possible to pre-order the game.

The information – and the video – was also shared online by user Wario64, as you can see above.

It is not clear whether the release date trailer that we will see tonight at 18:00 will be exactly what ended up online ahead of time or whether they are two different videos. In any case, the main information has now been discovered, so for many “the problem is solved”.

We already knew that the game would be coming around that time, so at this point it was just a matter of setting a specific date. While we wait for other presentations, we point out that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will start in style, the first events will seem like the endings of other games.