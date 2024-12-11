Three masked men A cash truck was stolen this Wednesday and a bank in Berlin. The Police are still searching for the robbers, who escaped with several boxes of money.

At around 10:45 a.m., three armed men intercepted a white van that was unloading cash. Later, they entered a nearby bank from which They fled in a black Mercedesas reported by the Berlin Police in their X profile.

According to a police spokesperson, the men shot through the driver’s window of the docked vehicle, but without injuring its occupant. The Police are investigating the case as an aggravated robbery, but they do not rule out that it is an attempted murder.

The authorities They have asked for citizen collaboration to identify the robbers. It is believed the men may have swapped their getaway car for a BMW.

Due to police work, a section of the Kantstrasse road between Krumme Strasse and Leibnizstrasse has been closed for several hours. The authorities continue to investigate the events and they are searching the area with a drone.