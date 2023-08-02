Carolina Stramare and Pietro Pellegri, love between the model and the Turin striker

Carolina Stramare’s football heart has always beat for Juventus. But the former Miss Italy seems to have found love on the other side of Turin, that grenade.

Peter Pellegri has “officialized” the love story with the model and competitor of Beijing Express 2023 (she and Barbara Prezia ‘Le Medieterranee’ finished third behind the winners Bastianich-Belfiore and the couple Federica Pellegrini-Matteo Giunta): Turin striker (ex Genoa and Milan) has published a story on Instagram that leaves no room for doubt: the first ‘official’ shot of Carolina Stramare at dinner with him.

Carolina Stramare and Pietro Pellegri, the social story that makes love official (Instagram pietropellegri and carolinastramare_)



An evening based on pizza and coca cola which confirms the flirtation after the exchange of comments on social networks (hearts and a “Manchi” from Pellegri: Carolina on vacation while the number 11 in pre-season retreat with Turin). Accompanying the photo, then re-shared by Carolina Stramare, is the emoticon with a red heart.

