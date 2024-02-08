Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation announced the names of the winners of the “The Palm in the Tongues of Poets” competition in its eighth session 2024, which is organized by the General Secretariat of the Award under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees.

The results were as follows: The first category, “Eloquent Poetry.” The first place was won by the poet Bakr Awad Awad Al-Saadat Al-Bidden for a poem entitled “Shake Your Trunks.” The second place was won by the poet Zakaria Tawfiq Ismail Attia for a poem entitled “These Emirates of Arabism Celebrate.” He won the first place. The third poet, Michel Mohamed Al-Eid, wrote a poem entitled “On the Verge of Heaven.”

In the second category, “Nabati Poetry,” first place was won by poet Atiq Khalfan Al Kaabi for a poem entitled “The Best of Palms.” Second place was won by poet Muzna Rabie Mubarak Al Buraiki for a poem entitled “Eden Zayed,” and third place was won by poet Obaid Mubarak Khalfan Al Mazrouei for A poem entitled “Mother of the Bedouins”.

The total number of participants in the competition in its eighth session was 277 male and female poets representing 19 countries. They organized their poems into two categories, the first category for classical poetry, and the second category for Nabataean poetry, about the love of the palm tree, its virtue and its impact.

Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Award, received the results of the evaluation of the participating poetic works by a jury specializing in classical poetry, Nabati poetry, and literary criticism, which includes the poet and journalist Aidha bin Masoud, the poet and journalist Hamdan bin Sarroukh Al-Darai, and the poet and critic Sameh Ahmed Kaoush.

The methodology of the jury’s work is summed up in evaluating the level of poets and the quality of their poetic texts in classical and Nabati based on aesthetic and rhetorical standards such as innovation and novelty in description and idea, enriching the subject, graphic and poetic images, and creative enhancements, in addition to linguistic, grammatical, and musical standards such as external music, meter, rhyme, the structure of the poem, and its thematic and organic unity. .

The Secretary-General of the Award said that the “The Palm Tree in the Tongues of Poets” competition aims to employ Nabati poetry and classical poetry as an important means of developing public awareness of the importance of the date palm tree from a heritage, agricultural, nutritional and economic standpoint, and promoting the culture of the date palm to revive one of the purposes of poetry “describing the palm tree” and supplying the library. Arabic and the poetic arena with a distinctive type of poems in love with the palm tree, encouraging poets to create and write qualitative poems, and providing everyone with the opportunity to compete in a transparent manner by highlighting the experiences of the poets who won the competition.