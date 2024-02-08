Tucker Carlson, the fallen star of the American channel Fox News, caused a stir in the media world with his announcement that this Thursday night, via his own channel on messaging service X, he will broadcast an exclusive interview he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Other journalists, including many from Russia, are outraged by what they see as a propaganda stunt.
Bob van Huët
Latest update:
17:28
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Controversial #Tucker #Carlson #noise #exclusive #interview #Vladimir #Putin #39It39s #absurd39
Leave a Reply