Announcement of the Dimayor for the excesses of bars of Nacional and Once Caldas

The Atlético Nacional bars clashed with Esmad.
The Disciplinary Committee issued a statement on Wednesday.
The acts of violence generated last Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, carried out by Atlético Nacional fans belonging to the Los del Sur club, have generated a whole headache for the team, which is now without a stadium and exposed to new sanctions by of the Dimayor. Case similar to Once Caldas, on behalf of his aggressor fans on Tuesday.
Nacional must play its Copa Libertadores match this Thursday against Melgar in Barranquilla, after the Medellín mayor’s office did not lend it the Atanasio Girardot stadium for these events.
From the mayor’s office they indicated that the measure will only be lifted when there is an agreement between the sports leadership and the team’s bar.
Once CaldasFor his part, he was attacked by some fans who entered the pitch in the match against Alianza and tried to attack the players.
Bulletin
Now Nacional and Once Caldas awaited the report of penalties and punishments from Dimayor, after the meeting of the Disciplinary Committee.
The resolution indicates that the two cases remained under investigation by the Committee, which will evaluate in the coming days what happened in both places and the responsibility of the teams.
Thus, the two clubs are exposed to eventual sanctions as they are teams responsible for the locality they exercised.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
