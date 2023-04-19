Football | Otso Koskinen came on the field as a substitute and completed the full point pot for Honga

Honka opened his win and goal account at the expense of KuPS.

KuPS–FC Honka 0–1

Third the company paid off for Honga in the men’s football league. On Wednesday, in their third game of the season, the team from Espoo opened their winning and goal account as a guest of Kuopio Palloseura with a narrow 1–0 victory.

“It was important to open the Maalitili. We have created goal chances in the past and now even more. I think it’s a deserved victory”, Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara said.

The winning hit was completed by a substitute player Otso Koskinen, who guided the ball into the goal with his first touch. Honga’s 20-year-old hero was only on the field for a minute when the net swung Jerry Voutilainen of the concentration served.

“I saw Voutilainen coming up on the wing. I didn’t really have time to think about anything,” Koskinen described the creation of his quick goal.

Draft created a lot of dangerous scoring chances, but the success rate was weak. Twice the ball hit the post of the KuPS goal. In addition, the Espoo team Kevin Jansen received the ball as a gift from KuPS’s defense, but the Dutchman’s shot from an open spot went blatantly wide.

Due to the field conditions, Honga’s exceptional league program will continue with two more consecutive away matches, where Haka and VPS will face each other. After that, Honga has three consecutive home matches.

KuPS’s start in the league has been sticky. From three matches, the catch is a point and one scored goal.