This November 25th live broadcast was held Utawarerumono Special Broadcast 2022which led to the announcement of the spin-off visual novels Gizoku Tantei Nosuricoming as a digital exclusive from December 22nd in Japan on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a little introduction to the story, followed by the announcement trailer!

History

Haku leads a busy life in the imperial capital of the great Yamato nation. Times of peace seemed to last forever.

However…

Among the reliable friends who surrounded him, something strange was sensed.

With clear wisdom and a keen eye, bold and delicate reasoning and judgment, a “good woman” who possesses the qualities of a “great” detective steps forward.

If anyone in the east is suffering, she will be there to help out. If anyone in the West is upset, she will save him.

—This is where the curtain rises. It is she who will bring to light the true identity of the great evil that threatens the imperial capital.

Haku: “What, do I have to be involved in all of this?!”

Gizoku Tantei Nosuri – Trailer

Source: Aquaplus Street Gematsu