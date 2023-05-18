The six finalists of the V Mario Vargas Llosa Novel Prize have already been announced, who are waiting for the prize that will be awarded in Guadalajara.

During the celebration of the Mario Vargas Llosa Biennial 2023 of the May 25 to 28 This year, the V Prize will be awarded.

In addition, dialogue tables will be held with the presence of the finalists, as well as the Nobel Prize for Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa.

The dialogue table is agreed to be held in the Santander Group of Performing Artsin it Paraninfo Enrique Díaz de León and in the CUCEA of the UdeG.

He jury This year it was made up of Soledad Álvarez as the president, Juan Gabriel Vásquez, Michi Strausfeld, Alma Guillermoprieto, Giovanna Pollarolo and Raúl Tola.

Except my heart, everything is fineby Héctor Abad Faciolince (Colombia); What to do with these piecesby Piedad Bonnett, (Colombia); ash in the mouthby Brenda Navarro (Mexico); Liliana’s invincible summerby Cristina Rivera Garza (Mexico); Masterpieceby Juan Tallón (Spain), and The weight of living on earthby David Toscana (Mexico), are the finalist works.

It should be noted that various authors will also participate in the Biennial, such as Fernando Iwasaki, Olga Merino, Ray Loriga, Claudia Piñeiro, Santiago Gamboa, María José Caro, Miguel Ángel Oeste, Sara Poot Herrera, Aroa Moreno, Santiago Roncagliolo, Ana García Bergua , Antonio Ortuno and Giovanna Pollarolo.