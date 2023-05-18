FromSandra Kathe close

Neither Germany nor Great Britain want to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine – on the grounds that aircraft are not crucial for Ukraine’s war.

Berlin – With the request to supply Ukraine with modern fighter jets, such as the F-16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has fallen on deaf ears with his partners in the West several times since the start of the Ukraine war. Now there was another joint refusal from Germany and Great Britain.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had promised on Tuesday (May 16) that there was a plan between Great Britain and the Netherlands to form an “international coalition” to help Ukraine in the procurement of fighter jets and the to support pilot training, such as the British one Guardians reported.

Once again, Ukraine’s western partners have ruled out the possibility of delivery of F-16 fighter jets in the near future. (archive photo) © Harald Tittel/dpa

Fighter jet delivery to Ukraine: Neither Germany nor Great Britain can deliver F-16s

On Wednesday (May 17) British Defense Minister Ben Wallace and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius announced at a joint press conference in Berlin that neither the German nor the British side had any plans to supply fighter jets to Ukraine. Instead, Wallace warned against viewing the delivery of fighter jets as a “magic wand” that could bring about a decision in the Ukraine war. The United States, the manufacturer of Lockheed Martin’s F-16 fighter jets, is also currently refusing to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (both SPD) reiterated that Germany would not supply combat aircraft. “We don’t have F-16 fighter jets. And neither Tornados nor Eurofighters are suitable for helping now – especially since training and many other things are far too expensive to be able to help Ukraine in the short term,” said Pistorius. At the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Scholz again rejected the delivery of a fighter jet and emphasized that the focus should be on expanding Ukraine’s ability to “defend itself”.

Fighter jets in the Ukraine war: Alternatives should replace fighter jet capabilities

Wallace emphasized that in the short term it is more crucial to equip Ukraine with comparable capabilities to those of fighter jets – without having to train pilots for a long time. Wallace said that was achieved, for example, by the delivery of the Storm Shadow cruise missile. Wallace also emphasized the effectiveness of the anti-aircraft systems supplied by Germany to Ukraine.

In principle, some European countries, including Great Britain and France, have meanwhile announced that they will train Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets. However, Wallace emphasized that this is about long-term qualification, which means that the planned pilot training could possibly only become relevant after the end of the Ukraine war. (saka with dpa/AFP)

