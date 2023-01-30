What Now | JaloTiina and Cristal Snow were the target of internet hate, and Yle reminded her viewers of a rule they already knew from elementary school

Yle’s programs New music competition and Hengaillaan took a stand on Instagram regarding the bullying of the participants.

Mightily the programs had to remind their viewers twice last week of a rule familiar from elementary school: bullying is not ok.

Portion Boys band member JaloTiina ie Tiina Forsby said on Instagram on Thursday that he was the target of online hate. Portion Boys will compete this year in Yle UMK, ie In the new music competition.

“I was quite excited about this opportunity to participate in the hardest music program in Finland. However, I can say that I didn’t expect something like this,” he wrote in his update.

In his publication, Forsby says that he has dozens of screenshots of comments written about him and of private messages sent behind fake profiles.

In the messages shared by Forsby, he is barked at and his role in the band is belittled.

“And of course, everything else about me has also been the subject of rather cruel criticism, appearance, personality, authenticity and even my voice. But hey, whoever starts playing, may the game last, that’s how the clichéd saying goes,” the post says.

Hate messages the number increased after UMK published a video on its social media channels on Wednesday in which the participants reacted to each other’s songs.

In the video, Forsby feels the UMK songs and guesses their performers like other artists:

On Friday, he also took a stand on the bullying New Music Competitionwho told on his Instagram accountthat does not accept discrimination or harassment.

“UMK songs and artists arouse a lot of opinions in all of us, but think before you comment”, was written in the social publication.

In the publication, the authors of UMK say that they have increased the moderation of their social media channels and encourage everyone to intervene in bullying and report comments elsewhere on social media as well.

Ilta-Sanomat reported yesterday that Forsby said in his Instagram story to file a criminal complaint from their bullies.

Last week the presenter was also the target of online hate Cristal Snowwho told about the new on Instagram on Sunday Let’s hang out– about the feedback he received from the series. Snow participated in the first episode of the show as a contestant.

“Judging from the comments received, one would think that yesterday I would have murdered someone. Entertainment is such a serious place in Finland,” Snow wrote.

Let’s hang out– the quiz program is based on Swedish On the tracks – program, which has been carried out since 1987. The series enjoys great popularity in its home country. In Finland, it is hosted by working radio presenters Jenni Poikelus and editor Riku Rantala.

Yle said that the Finnish version, which started on Saturday, received a complete shock from the viewers on social media Evening News. Part of the viewers’ disappointment was aimed at the program’s participants:

“Homophobia, misogyny. It seems like an inferior name, because I supposedly ruined the new entertainment program by being myself,” Snow writes in his publication.

Also Let’s hang out-program took on his Instagram account bear on the online hate experienced by the participants.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to make an update on the same topic right after UMK,” began the update published on Sunday, which continued:

“Unfortunately, the contestants of the first episode of Hengaillaa have been subjected to a lot of inappropriate comments and bullying. Such behavior is never appropriate in any context. Not on social media and not anywhere else.”