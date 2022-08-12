COLPISA Friday, 12 August 2022, 16:06



Actress Anne Heche is in a state of brain death, according to a statement from her representatives. The interpreter suffered a car accident last week and since then she remains hospitalized in a coma.

The accident left Heche, 53, in a coma with “severe anoxic brain injury,” according to the statement. “She has long since decided to donate her organs and is being kept on ventilators to determine if any are viable,” the note states.

Heche was traveling in a blue Mini Cooper that sped off the road and caught fire when it crashed into a house near the Santa Monica airport, according to fire officials. The actress, known for films such as ‘Six days and seven nights’ or ‘American Playboy’, would have suffered serious burns and would be intubated. According to ‘TMZ’, when the paramedics tried to get her into the ambulance, Heche began to scream and tried to flee the scene.

Born in 1969, Heche was married to actress and presenter Ellen DeGeneres and actor James Tupper. She rose to fame in the late 1980s for her role in the soap opera ‘Another World.’ She established herself in Hollywood with films like ‘Donnie Brasco’ (1997), ‘Volcano’ (1997) or ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (1997). The actress, who has suffered from mental health problems, has experienced a succession of tragic situations.

In her memoirs, the actress has recounted that she was sexually abused by her father, who died of AIDS when she was a teenager. Her brother died in a traffic accident that for Heche was a suicide. Ella’s sister Susan died of a brain tumor and her sister Cynthia de ella died as a child of a heart condition.